70º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Firefighters rescue burglary suspect found wedged inside wall of Northeast Side home

Ethan Thomas, 33, arrested on burglary charge

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Northeast Side
Ethan Thomas, 33, is charged with burglary. Firefighters had to rescue him from a tight space where he allegedly hid from police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of breaking into a Northeast Side home had to be rescued after San Antonio police found him wedged inside a wall.

Police officers made the discovery after 9 p.m. Tuesday after searching the home in the 16300 block of Boulder Pass.

RELATED: SAPD’s search for man ends after he’s found stuck in chimney of house

A preliminary police report says the owner of the home had called 911 about four hours earlier when she noticed the man on surveillance cameras, breaking into it.

The report says when officers arrived, they saw the suspect, later identified as Ethan Thomas, 33, run back inside the residence.

SAPD’s search for man ends after he’s found stuck in chimney of house (KSAT)

It says officers tried to convince him to come out, but Thomas barricaded himself inside.

After some time, police entered the home and began searching for him.

Officers at the scene initially told KSAT 12 News that a detective noticed a hole in a wall, peered inside and saw Thomas, inside the chimney.

Police found burglary suspect Ethan Thomas, 33, wedged inside a wall near the chimney of this Northeast side home. (KSAT 12 News)

However, the report later clarified that he was wedged between the sheetrock and an exterior wall.

San Antonio firefighters had to free Thomas from the tight space.

He was checked out by EMS at the scene, then taken into custody by police and charged with burglary.

Police say no one was living in the home at the time.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email