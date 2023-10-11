Firefighters rescue burglary suspect found wedged inside wall of Northeast Side home

Ethan Thomas, 33, is charged with burglary. Firefighters had to rescue him from a tight space where he allegedly hid from police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of breaking into a Northeast Side home had to be rescued after San Antonio police found him wedged inside a wall.

Police officers made the discovery after 9 p.m. Tuesday after searching the home in the 16300 block of Boulder Pass.

A preliminary police report says the owner of the home had called 911 about four hours earlier when she noticed the man on surveillance cameras, breaking into it.

The report says when officers arrived, they saw the suspect, later identified as Ethan Thomas, 33, run back inside the residence.

It says officers tried to convince him to come out, but Thomas barricaded himself inside.

After some time, police entered the home and began searching for him.

Officers at the scene initially told KSAT 12 News that a detective noticed a hole in a wall, peered inside and saw Thomas, inside the chimney.

Police found burglary suspect Ethan Thomas, 33, wedged inside a wall near the chimney of this Northeast side home. (KSAT 12 News)

However, the report later clarified that he was wedged between the sheetrock and an exterior wall.

San Antonio firefighters had to free Thomas from the tight space.

He was checked out by EMS at the scene, then taken into custody by police and charged with burglary.

Police say no one was living in the home at the time.