Dumpster fire may have been set to cover up man’s ‘suspicious’ death, officers say

Medical examiner working to notify family of 56-year-old man

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Firefighters found a man's body in this dumpster after putting out a trash fire. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire in a dumpster outside a West Side convenience store may have been set to cover up what San Antonio police have labeled as a “suspicious” death.

San Antonio firefighters discovered the body around 1 a.m. Thursday after putting out the fire in the trash bin.

The dumpster is in an area surrounded by a wooden gate outside the store, located in the 500 block of Historic Old Highway 90.

After receiving a call from fire crews, officers showed up, then called for homicide detectives.

Although the case is still under investigation, officers at the scene said it appeared someone may have dumped the body in the garbage dumpster, then set the fire to cover up the crime.

A later report referred to the death as suspicious.

Southwest 36th Street body found in dumpster fire image. (KSAT)

Police said witnesses described a vehicle in the area just prior to the discovery. However, they were not sure whether it had any ties to the case.

It was also unclear early on whether surveillance cameras outside the store held any clues for investigators.

A worker said the dumpster would have been full of trash at the time. It is usually emptied out on Thursday afternoons.

As of late Thursday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still trying to locate relatives.

