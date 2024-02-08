WATCH LIVE at 10 am: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Freeman Coliseum kick off 75th year

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and The Freeman Coliseum are celebrating 75 years of tradition and community in the Alamo City.

Officials with the rodeo and Freeman are marking the milestone anniversary with a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and on KSAT’s YouTube page. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream in this article, check back at a later time.

“This milestone event celebrates decades of tradition, service, and cultural significance in San Antonio. Join us as we reflect on our shared history, accomplishments, and plans for the future,” a news release states.

Thursday marks the first day of the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. KSAT Insiders can get into opening day for free by downloading a ticket here.

KSAT will also be livestreaming the opening night of the rodeo, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the livestream on KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube or on KSAT.com.

The rodeo ends on Feb. 25. For more information, click here.

