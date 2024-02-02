Your guide to the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – It’s rodeo season in San Antonio. 🤠

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 8, and goes through Sunday, Feb. 25.

>> KSAT Insiders can get free admission to opening day of San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

During that time, attendees will be able to see rodeo action, live music, livestock competitions and more. Plus, there’s the added benefit of shopping, a carnival, fair food and more. Yeehaw!

But before you put your boots on and head to the grounds, we’ve put together a guide for hours, ticket prices, entertainment, parking and more.

Have fun and let’s rodeo San Antonio! 🐴

Know before you go

Fairgrounds admission will get you into the grounds, carnival and stock shows, but not into the Frost Bank Center — that’s an additional purchase.

Standard admission to the fairgrounds is:

Adult (13-64): $15 ($12 purchase in advance)

Child (3-12): $5

Senior (65+): $5

Military: Free with military ID

Buy your tickets here.

If you have a rodeo ticket for the Frost Bank Center, you have access to the fairgrounds at no additional cost. The prices for rodeo tickets vary by seat in the arena.

Fairground gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. each day except for the last day, Feb. 25, when gates close at 6 p.m.

These are the specific hours for ground attractions:

Festival, attractions and shopping: Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Carnival: Sunday and President’s Day: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday: 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-Midnight Final Sunday (Feb. 25): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Live music venues: Sunday-Wednesday: Closes at 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday: Closes at 1 a.m.



Doors at the Frost Bank Center open for the rodeo and entertainment 90 minutes before showtime. The rodeo typically lasts two hours.

Entertainment lineup

Each night after the rodeo at the Frost Bank Center, crews install a rotating stage in the middle of the arena for a performance by a singer or band.

That lineup includes:

Old Dominion - Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Midland - Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Wynonna Judd - Saturday, Feb. 10 at noon

Brad Paisley - Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Mike and the Moonpies - Sunday, Feb. 11 at noon

The Oak Ridge Boys – Sunday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Neal McCoy - Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Robert Earl Keen - Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Gary Allan – Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Shane Smith & The Saints - Thursday, Feb. 15 (Ranch Rodeo Event) at 7 p.m .

Cheap Trick - Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Brooks & Dunn - Saturday, Feb. 17 at noon and 7:30 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band - Sunday, Feb. 18 (Xtreme Bulls Event) at noon

Grupo El Duelo - Sunday, Feb. 18 (Noche de Vaquero Event) at 7:30 p.m.

John Michael Montgomery - Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Styx - Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Chris Young – Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Charley Crockett – Thursday, Feb. 22 (PRCA Rodeo Semi-finals) at 7 p.m.

Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson – Friday, Feb. 23 (PRCA Rodeo Semi-finals) at 7 p.m.

William Beckmann - Saturday, Feb. 24 (PRCA Wildcard) at noon

Clint Black - Saturday, Feb. 24 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for those shows are on sale now at sarodeo.com and ticketmaster.com.

Note that the Frost Bank Center is cashless.

There will also be live music on the fairgrounds, which is at no additional cost. To see that lineup, click here, then choose “live music” and “fairgrounds concerts” under “all categories.”

Map and parking

The fairgrounds are located around the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum on the East Side of San Antonio.

The carnival takes up a parking lot northeast of the Frost Bank Center, while the rest of the festival is northwest of the Freeman Coliseum. A walkway between cattle and livestock barns helps connect the two areas.

The Freeman Coliseum will have daily arena events, the Expo Hall will have shopping and a petting zoo, and the livestock barns will have competitive events.

Take a look at the map below:

There will be parking available around the fairgrounds, provided by the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and private vendors.

The Gold Lot north of the grounds costs $20 and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Red Lot in front of the Freeman Coliseum is $30, but that space is limited. Officials recommend attendees purchase Red Lot permits ahead of arrival.

The Blue Lot costs $10, but that is off-site on Gembler Road. Parking includes a shuttle to and from the rodeo grounds.

Check out these promotions

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is offering promotions, including free gift cards with the purchase of concert tickets, or discounts on fairgrounds admission.