Watch on KSAT: Opening night of the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Let’s Rodeo, San Antonio!

Ursula Pari, Anchor

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

San Antonio Rodeo 2023 (Katelyn Leter, Katelyn Lester)

SAN ANTONIO – Are you ready to Rodeo, San Antonio?

Enjoy all the action of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo by watching the rodeo’s opening night followed by a KSAT rodeo special on Feb. 8.

The primetime rodeo special will be anchored live by Ursula Pari and David Sears.

Tune in to KSAT 12 or catch the special as it streams on KSAT.com, OTT and YouTube from 7-10 p.m.

Live rodeo competitions will be broadcast from the AT&T Center from 7-9 p.m. and the KSAT team will be live from 9-10 p.m. at the rodeo grounds, bringing you inside the major event.

Viewers will get a chance to see fun guests, feature stories and get an inside look at some relatively unknown rodeo history.

The rodeo is returning to the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum from Feb. 8-25. Tickets are already on sale.

In addition to the rodeo special, you can also check out the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive on Feb. 3 hosted by SA Live.

Ursula Pari has been a staple of television news in Texas at KSAT 12 News since 1996 and a veteran of broadcast journalism for more than 30 years.

David Sears, a native San Antonian, has been at KSAT for more than 20 years.

