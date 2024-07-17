Authorities identify driver killed in fiery crash on SW Loop 410

The crash had the northbound lanes of SW Loop 410 shut down for hours in the area of Medina Base Road.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a fiery crash on SW Loop 410 last Friday.

Paul Anthony Goodson, 36, was driving south on SW Loop 410 near Medina Base Road.

“Witnesses are saying at some point, (the car) may have crossed under the barrier, the wire, come into the northbound lanes,” said Sgt. Michael Moore with SAPD.

When the car reached the opposite side of the highway, it collided with the back axle of an 18-wheeler, was dragged by the trailer and burst into flames, police said.

“The car was split. There’s one part of the car right there. The other part is up close to the bridge,” Moore said, pointing to the wreckage.

The car was damaged so badly that police were not able to say right away what type of vehicle it was.

In the middle of the wreckage, however, was one car seat that appeared to have no damage at all.

The big rig driver was not hurt. Police said he stopped his truck and cooperated with investigators.

The driver of the 18 wheeler involved in the crash was able to stop his truck about 200 yards from the crash scene. Police say he cooperated with investigators. (KSAT 12 News)

“This is a constant area where there’s an accident,” said Gilda Vasquez-Ramos, who watched the aftermath from the window of a nearby car repair shop. “This is the first time I’ve seen it so horrific.”

Vasquez-Ramos said she has had close calls with other drivers who seem to be distracted.

“Whether it be them being on the phone or texting at the same time, or someone cuts you off,” she said.

In this deadly crash, police were not sure what led Goodson to go off course, whether he may have had a medical episode or, perhaps, was distracted by something.