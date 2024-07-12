Fatal crash on Loop 410 causes car to catch fire, split in two; lanes closed on SW Side

A crash has closed a portion of Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday, July 12, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A crash that caused a car to catch fire and split in two has closed the northbound lanes of Loop 410 on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday on Loop 410 at Medina Base Road, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard.

San Antonio police said a car was heading southbound on the highway when, for some reason, it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck an 18-wheeler.

A crash has closed a portion of Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The impact caused the car to burst into flames and split in two. The two mangled, charred parts of the car were about 100 yards away from each other.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped at the scene and is speaking with police.

A crash has closed a portion of Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes are closed. Drivers headed north are asked to use an alternate route and traffic is being diverted to Old Pearsall Road and Ray Ellison Blvd. Traffic on the southbound lanes is also being affected.

The scene stretches about 200 yards.

TRAFFIC ALERT FROM @KSATRJ: Car fire reported on Loop 410 North at Valley Hi Drive on SW Side. Traffic backed up to Ray Ellison Blvd for drivers coming north and traffic delayed on southbound lanes as well. SAFD units are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/XbfaWyQdv9 — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) July 12, 2024

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.