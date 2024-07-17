TRAFFIC ALERT: Portions of Interstate 10 will be closed at Loop 1604 this weekend

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will close several roads from 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 22, weather permitting.

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers will have to navigate another round of major construction closures on the far Northwest Side this weekend.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will close several roads from 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 22, weather permitting.

Recommended Videos

The closures include:

Eastbound main lanes of I-10 and collector-distributor

Westbound main lanes of I-10 and collector-distributor

Westbound and eastbound frontage roads of Loop 1604

Loop 1604 eastbound collector-distributor

Loop 1604 eastbound exit ramp to I-10 eastbound

All four cloverleaf ramps

The main lanes of Loop 1604 will remain open.

>> Ramp closures as part of Loop 1604 expansion project begin on NW Side, TxDOT says

These are the minimum closures required for the anticipated work. All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary. Local law enforcement will direct traffic during this time. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays. Below is a map and detour information.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will close several roads from 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 22, weather permitting. (Copyright 2024 by TxDOT - All rights reserved.)

DETOUR INFORMATION

I-10 EB main lanes to Loop 1604 EB

All drivers on the I-10 eastbound main lanes looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound will exit to the I-10 eastbound frontage road at Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 eastbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. I-10 eastbound drivers can re-enter the main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard and then follow the I-10 westbound frontage road to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 WB main lanes to Loop 1604 WB

All travelers on the I-10 westbound main lanes will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 westbound frontage road and follow the I-10 westbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Drivers can re-enter the I-10 main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 westbound will continue on the I-10 westbound frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Drivers will follow the I-10 eastbound frontage road back to the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes after Valero Way.

Loop 1604 EB frontage road, Loop 1604 EB main lanes to I-10 EB, and Loop 1604 EB to I-10 WB

All drivers on the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes looking to access either I-10 eastbound or I-10 westbound will utilize the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp onto the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road and will follow signs to I-10 eastbound. Those looking to enter the I-10 eastbound main lanes can enter from the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to return to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road or access I-10 westbound will continue on the I-10 eastbound frontage road and then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, following the I-10 westbound frontage road toward the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Those looking to access I-10 westbound will continue through the Loop 1604 interchange and enter the I-10 westbound main lanes from the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 WB frontage road to I-10 EB

All drivers on the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes looking to access I-10 eastbound will utilize the I-10 exit onto the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road and follow signs for I-10 westbound. Drivers will continue on the I-10 westbound frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway, following the I-10 eastbound frontage road toward the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road. Those looking to return to Loop 1604 westbound will follow the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes after Valero Way. Those looking to access I-10 eastbound will continue on the I-10 eastbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange, entering the I-10 eastbound main lanes from the first available entrance ramp.

For more information on traffic conditions, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.