Murder or self-defense?: SAPD deciding whether to pursue charges in shooting outside Walmart

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police are deciding whether a man accused of shooting and killing another man Monday in the parking lot of a Walmart store should face criminal charges.

Police took the 70-year-old suspected shooter into custody around 7 a.m., moments after the deadly shooting.

According to officers at the scene, the man with the gun had either been sleeping or living in his truck in the parking lot, located on Southeast Military Drive near Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers said at some point, he began arguing with another man who appeared to be in his 30s and was possibly homeless.

Police said the older man fired at least two shots, hitting the other man in his arm and back. He died at the scene.

Officers took the suspected shooter and a woman who was in the truck with him into custody for questioning.

As of Monday afternoon, investigators still were not sure whether the man would face criminal charges.

This is the fourth deadly shooting outside a local Walmart store within the past 18 months.

In April, police arrested a 13-year-old boy who they said confessed to shooting and killing a man during an attempted carjacking.

The shooting happened moments after the victim walked away from his wife and daughter in the parking lot of the store on Blanco Road near Wurzbach Parkway.

In February 2023, an 18-year-old man was accused of killing another man outside a different Walmart on SE Military, closer to Goliad Road.

Then last September, a man died in shootout with police outside a Walmart store on Bandera Road near Guilbeau.

At the time, police said the man, who was a suspect in a murder, had led officers on a chase that ended in the parking lot.