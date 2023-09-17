79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Murder suspect shot, injured after chase with police ends at Walmart

The suspect, who is wanted for murder, was taken to the hospital in stable condition

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Chase, SAPD, Police, Crime
A chase across county lines involving a murder suspect ended in gunfire at a Walmart store on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A chase across county lines involving a murder suspect ended in gunfire at a Walmart store on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 8300 block of Bandera Road.

Initially, Bandera County was pursuing a suspect wanted on a murder warrant in a chase that came into Bexar County.

The suspect stopped their vehicle at a Walmart store and exchanged gunfire with a Bandera officer, according to police.

He was hit once in the left shoulder and then went inside the store, firing several times, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Police captured the suspect outside in the parking lot shortly after.

He was taken by EMS to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Texas Rangers and Bexar County deputies are leading the rest of the investigation.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email