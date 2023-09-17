Murder suspect shot, injured after chase with police ends at Walmart

A chase across county lines involving a murder suspect ended in gunfire at a Walmart store on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 8300 block of Bandera Road.

Initially, Bandera County was pursuing a suspect wanted on a murder warrant in a chase that came into Bexar County.

The suspect stopped their vehicle at a Walmart store and exchanged gunfire with a Bandera officer, according to police.

He was hit once in the left shoulder and then went inside the store, firing several times, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Police captured the suspect outside in the parking lot shortly after.

He was taken by EMS to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Texas Rangers and Bexar County deputies are leading the rest of the investigation.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.