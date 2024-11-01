Judge rules 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in both murder cases

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County judge ruled Friday that a 16-year-old boy, who has been charged in connection with two murder cases, will face both trials as an adult.

After he was charged in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Novita Brazil in Oct. 2022, Rene Gonzales, who a judge ruled would stand trial as an adult, was placed on a GPS monitor as a part of his bond release.

While he was released on bond, Gonzales is accused of cutting off the monitor and allegedly committing a second murder in Nov. 2023.

Now, Gonzales has been certified to stand trial as an adult in both cases.

The 16-year-old remains in custody. While a trial date has not been set, if he is found guilty, Gonzales could face up to life in prison.

Move coverage of Rene Gonzales on KSAT: