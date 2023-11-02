15-year-old charged with murder in drive-by shooting certified as adult, re-arrested after cutting ankle monitor

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old boy who cut off his ankle monitor after posting bond on murder charges has been certified as an adult.

KSAT now has the court records and mugshot for Rene Gonzales, 15.

He and Isaac Gonzales, 17, are each charged with murder in the October 2022 drive-by shooting death of 25-year-old Novita Brazil, an innocent woman who was killed while inside her home on Bald Mountain Drive.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the teens cut off their ankle monitors while they were out on bond.

Rene Gonzales was arrested on Oct. 26 after a chase that ended near Loop 410 and Fredericksburg Road, Salazar said.

“This is how much of a joke it is to these guys. During that pursuit he was on Instagram shooting like a live video knowing full well he was running from the cops,” Salazar said.

Isaac Gonzales was arrested on Tuesday.

According to online court records, Rene Gonzales made a $250,000 bond in May but was remanded after a bond violation. His bond was then increased to $275,000, but he was able to make bond again in August. He was put on a GPS monitor and full house arrest, but later cut that monitor off.

Court records show Isaac Gonzales’ bond was initially set at $250,000. It was reduced to $100,000, then $50,000 before he was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond in July. After he cut off his GPS monitor, his warrant was recalled and his bond increased to $500,000 before he was remanded without bond.

Authorities did not release Rene Gonzales’ name initially because he is a minor. But, he’s now been certified to stand trial as an adult. Sources told KSAT that the two teens may have committed other major crimes while they were on the run, but no other charges have been filed.

Both teens will have a court hearing coming up on Jan. 12. If the case goes to trial, each faces up to life in prison if they are found guilty.