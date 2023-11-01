53º
BCSO re-arrest 2 teens accused of shooting at wrong home, killing woman

Isaac Gonzales, 15-year-old suspect cut off their ankle monitors, Sheriff Javier Salazar says

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two teens suspected of taking part in a drive-by shooting in October 2022 that left one woman dead and another injured have been re-arrested after they cut off their ankle monitors, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Isaac Gonzales, 17, was wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, BCSO said in a Facebook post last week.

“I’m happy to say he’s behind bars tonight,” Salazar said at a press conference Tuesday.

A second unnamed teen, 15, was arrested a few days ago, Salazar said.

Both Gonzales and the 15-year-old suspect were given ankle monitors. The pair recently cut off the monitors and were on the run ever since, Salazar said.

Since the shooting, Gonzales has been certified to stand trial as an adult, Salazar said.

His arrest warrants were issued on Oct. 20.

Gonzales had been streaming on Facebook Live prior to being arrested, Salazar said.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, in the 11400 block of Bald Mountain Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 1604.

According to BCSO, several teen suspects targeted the wrong house.

Novita Brazil, 25, was shot in the face as she was working on her computer in her bedroom. She was killed almost instantly, Salazar said.

Another woman — an Airbnb tenant who had just arrived at the home the night before — suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

About 100 rounds were fired at the home from a number of different weapons.

Hear from Sheriff Javier Salazar in the video player below:

