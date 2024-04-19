16-year-old boy charged in murder case faces second murder charge in separate case

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen charged with murder is now facing a second murder charge.

In a bond hearing on Friday for Rene Gonzales, 16, prosecutor Clayton Hayden told the judge that the teen cut off his GPS monitor, and while on the run, he allegedly committed a second murder on Nov. 3, 2023. But according to KSAT News report, Gonzales was actually arrested on Oct. 26, 2023. KSAT hasn’t been able to verify the correct date because the teen is still certified as a juvenile in the second case and the records are sealed.

Gonzales and another teen, Isaac Gonzales, are charged for allegedly shooting at the wrong house on Oct. 26, 2022 on Bald Mountain Drive. Novita Brazil, 25, was fatally hit as she was inside her home.

Both teens were arrested and certified to stand trial as adults.

According to online court records, Rene Gonzales made a $250,000 bond in May but was remanded after a bond violation. His bond was then increased to $275,000, but he was able to make bond again in August. He was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and full house arrest, but later cut that monitor off.

While he was on the run, Rene Gonzales is alleged to have committed a second murder.

Because he isn’t certified as an adult in that case, not much information is known about it. Hayden in court said the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office in the process of certifying him to stand trial as adult in the second murder case as well.

When Gonzales was arrested the third time, he was detained without bond. But his attorney argued that being held without bond was too harsh a punishment for a juvenile and wanted bond reinstated.

437th District Court Judge Joel Perez denied the request and Gonzales will now remain in jail. A future trial date has not been set for Gonzales, but he is facing up to life in prison if found guilty.

As for Isaac Gonzales, he was given a 40-year plea deal in January.