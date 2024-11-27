Animal Care Services warns of scam targeting pet owners

SAN ANTONIO – A scam targeting pet owners is making the rounds, San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) said.

The scammers use a caller ID “spoofing” technique to appear as if they are calling from SAACS, according to a news release. They use the fake number to contact residents with a false story about their companion animal’s health and status, often claiming SAACS has picked up the pet with critical injuries.

The scammers then demand a “deposit” to a cash-sharing app to begin emergency veterinary care before the pet can go home.

Pet owners are urged to take the following precautions to avoid becoming a scam victim:

Verify the caller. If the caller claims to represent a local shelter or to have found your pet, ask for detailed information about your pet that only someone presently with the animal would know. SAACS routinely calls owners of lost and injured pets but can provide specific details and descriptions that only a pet’s guardian would know.

Contact the shelter directly. If the caller claims to represent a shelter or rescue organization, contact the organization through its official website or social media platform or ask for another official phone number to verify the caller’s information.

If it sounds suspicious, it probably is. SAACS and other legitimate shelters will never demand payment upfront or deny an impounded pet emergency care. SAACS does not use cash-sharing apps for payments and will not request reclaim fees in this manner at any time.

If you believe you have been targeted by this scam, report the incident to the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7273.

You can also contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to report a scam by calling its Consumer Response Center at 1-877-FTC HELP (1-877-382-4357). Additionally, you can report scams online.