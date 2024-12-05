Homebuilders, homeowners on alert after arrest in theft of kitchen appliances

Isreal Padilla, 54, is believed to be connected to several burglaries involving homes under construction.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The arrest of a suspect in a bold burglary at a home under construction has homebuilders and homeowners on alert.

San Antonio police announced Wednesday that Isreal Padilla, 54, is in custody, facing charges in one case. However, they said they believe he may be tied to a whole series of similar crimes.

The current charge stems from a burglary that happened Nov. 4.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 3100 block of Dreamweaver shortly after 9 a.m. to investigate the theft of a stove and refrigerator from a home still under construction.

Police say they obtained video from a security camera outside the home and were able to identify Padilla as one of the men in the video.

An arrest affidavit said there were two men seen on camera entering the home, then carrying out the appliances, which they loaded into the back of a pickup.

The second man has not yet been identified.

The affidavit says police believe Padilla committed other similar crimes, although charges in those cases have yet to be filed against him.

Kevin Tirato, who lives in the Sutton Farms subdivision where the appliance theft occurred, said he has occasionally noticed suspicious activity in the neighborhood, especially after dark.

“During the night, no one is there, so maybe thieves take advantage of this,” he said.

These types of crimes seem to be affecting people all across the construction industry.

Raul Garcia, a foreman for JoMia Construction, restores and remodels existing homes. He said nothing is safe from criminals.

“We try and just keep everything locked up and take all the tools out,” he said. “People nowadays, they’re desperate. They just want to get money, easy money, and they don’t care.”

In the past, Tirato said he was reluctant to report unusual activity. But after what happened close to his home, he said he has had a change of mind.

If he sees something, he said he will do something.

“(I’ll) try to be on my cameras more and check,” he said. “If something happens, for sure I will call the police.”

