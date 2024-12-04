Skip to main content
Man arrested for stealing appliances at new home construction site, SAPD says

Police said Israel Padilla, 54, was also connected to two separate burglaries

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, San Antonio
Israel Padilla, 54, was arrested for stealing home appliance items from a construction site for new homes. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 54-year-old man was arrested for stealing home appliance items from a construction site for new homes, San Antonio police said.

According to an SAPD spokesperson, Israel Padilla was seen on surveillance camera breaking into a new home on Nov. 3, stealing appliances and loading them into a truck.

Some of the stolen items included refrigerators and stoves, the spokesperson said.

Authorities said the video of Padilla aided the department’s Property Crimes Task Force investigation. Officers located Padilla weeks later and took him into custody on Wednesday, SAPD said.

Where Padilla is accused of stealing from and the approximate value of the appliances remains unclear.

SAPD said Padilla faces burglary charges.

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12

