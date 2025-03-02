‘Kind and hardworking’: La Familia Cortez Restaurants mourns manager killed while walking on I-37

SAN ANTONIO – La Familia Cortez Restaurants is mourning the death of one of its general managers, who was killed last month while walking on Interstate 37.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant group remembered Andres Casarez as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, and dedicated General Manager.”

“Andres was a kind and hardworking leader who brought warmth, integrity, and a deep passion for hospitality to our familia,” the post said, in part. ”His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy of kindness and dedication will forever remain in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Descansa en paz, Andres."

La Familia Cortez Restaurants include popular San Antonio establishments, such as Mi Tierra, Pico de Gallo and Mi Familia at the Rim.

According to police, around 8:21 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, Casarez was walking back to his vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-37, near U.S. Highway 281, when he was struck by another driver.

Officers found Casarez with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Casarez, 52, died from blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

Police confirmed to KSAT that the driver is not facing charges.

