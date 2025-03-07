🎶 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Jazz in the Garden, Sunset Festival, Yuridia

Spring break has officially arrived in San Antonio!

If you don’t plan to travel for spring break, there are several popular attractions in San Antonio for you and your family to visit.

This weekend, the Crawfish Boil Festival returns to Selma, Texas, and you can also meet Mary Gibbs, the voice behind Boo from “Monsters Inc.,” in the Alamo City!

Take a look at what’s happening over the weekend:

BIG TX FUN CRAWFISH BOIL FESTIVAL: The festival returns to Selma, Texas, from March 7-23 at 1 Retama Parkway. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, pig races, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. For more details, click here

MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL: Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have its ninth annual Mardi Gras Festival through select dates until March 16. Attendees can enjoy a parade, delicious Mardi Gras-themed food and other festivities. More information can be found online

MARKET SQUARE SPRING FEST: Market Square will feature live music, family-friendly activities, and more for Spring Fest, starting daily at 10 a.m. Click here for the schedule of events.

MARY GIBBS: Do you want to meet the voice behind Boo from "Monsters Inc." or Riley from "Inside Out"? This weekend, you can meet voice actress Mary Gibbs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 8 and March 9 at Rolling Oaks Mall.

PARANORMAL CIRQUE II: The R-rated circus will be in the Alamo City until March 10 at 9333 Southwest Loop 410. Ticket prices range from $15 to $65.

SUNSET FESTIVAL: The two-day music celebration will be from March 7-8 at The Espee in St. Paul Square. Attendees can look forward to a lineup featuring rock, indie, R&B and artists from other genres at the festival. Single-pass tickets are available for purchase.

VENARDOS CIRCUS: The animal-free circus will celebrate its 10th anniversary with shows until March 9 at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium parking lot, located at 901 North Loop 1604 West. Tickets can be purchased here

Friday, March 7

"BLIPPI: JOIN THE BAND TOUR": The musical performance will begin at 6 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host its Jazz in the Garden spring series from 6-9 p.m. at the Japanese Tea Garden.

Saturday, March 8

2ND SATURDAY: This month, Main Plaza will host a "St. Paddy's Day" 2nd Saturday edition from 6-10 p.m. at 115 North Main Ave.

5K WALK/RUN FOR WOMEN'S HEALTH: Operation Brave will host a 5K Walk and Run for National Women's and Girls' HIV and AIDS Awareness Day and Women's Health Event. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Comanche Park, located at 2600 Ribgby Ave. For more information and to register, click here

GARDEN PARTY: Hemisfair will host a Garden Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 630 E Nueva St. The free event will include interactive planning experiences with Gardopia Gardens, face painting and other activities.

H-E-B CINEMA: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" at 7 p.m. at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

TOWER OF THE AMERICAS MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of "Wonka" from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, March 9

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

NCT 127: The band will perform the "The Momentum" tour at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found here

YURIDIA: The artist will perform her "Sin Llorar" tour at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available here

