Where to find splash pads in San Antonio ahead of spring break

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break has officially begun in the Alamo City!

Families considering staying in town can take their kids to cool off and enjoy the San Antonio area splash pads.

Splash pads are water playgrounds typically with non-slip surfaces, which can be a safer option for children. The water playgrounds have several fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water.

KSAT’s Weather Authority team expects San Antonio to be windy during spring break. With that said, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather. You can keep up with the forecast by clicking here.

The City of San Antonio’s splash pads will be open at different parks daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Take a look at the City of San Antonio-owned splash pads:

Other San Antonio area splash pads:

Park West : The splash pad will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from spring through fall. The park is located at 601 N Vaughan Ave in Seguin.

The Rock at La Cantera : The Rock announced its splash pad will be open starting March 9.

In New Braunfels, Fischer Park’s splash pad will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting the Friday before spring break starts, according to the city’s website.

The park is located at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road in New Braunfels. The splash pad closes on Oct. 31.

This story will be updated as other cities announce their opening dates for splash pads.

