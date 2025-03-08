Skip to main content
Local News

Where to find splash pads in San Antonio ahead of spring break

Splish, splash! Here’s where you can stay cool at these splash pads

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, KSATKids, Outdoors, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Spring Break
FILE (Photo Courtesy of Hemisfair)

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break has officially begun in the Alamo City!

Families considering staying in town can take their kids to cool off and enjoy the San Antonio area splash pads.

Splash pads are water playgrounds typically with non-slip surfaces, which can be a safer option for children. The water playgrounds have several fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water.

KSAT’s Weather Authority team expects San Antonio to be windy during spring break. With that said, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather. You can keep up with the forecast by clicking here.

The City of San Antonio’s splash pads will be open at different parks daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Take a look at the City of San Antonio-owned splash pads:

Other San Antonio area splash pads:

  • Park West: The splash pad will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from spring through fall. The park is located at 601 N Vaughan Ave in Seguin.
  • The Rock at La Cantera: The Rock announced its splash pad will be open starting March 9.

In New Braunfels, Fischer Park’s splash pad will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting the Friday before spring break starts, according to the city’s website.

The park is located at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road in New Braunfels. The splash pad closes on Oct. 31.

This story will be updated as other cities announce their opening dates for splash pads.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

