14-year-old student stabbed, killed at school by another student, Killeen police say

KILLEEN, Texas – A 14-year-old girl was stabbed and killed by another student at a middle school in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

In a news release on Monday, police said a 14-year-old girl was found with a stab wound at Roy J. Smith Middle School during school hours.

Recommended Videos

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between two female students escalated, resulting in one student stabbing the other,” police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital in “critical condition” but was pronounced dead around 12:21 p.m., police said.

The suspect, who is also 14 years old, was taken into custody by a Killeen ISD police officer at the scene, according to police.

The department said the names of the people involved will not be released due to their ages.

“We recognize the emotional impact of this incident on the victim’s family, students, staff, and the entire Killeen community.” the department said in the release, in part. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we extend our support to those in need.”

The campus was placed on lockdown Monday morning following the incident, and students were taken to a reunification site at a local church, according to a Facebook post from the school.

The district said in an update that classes at the school will not resume until Monday, March 24, after the district’s spring break. Staff will report at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to the Jackson Professional Learning Center at 902 Rev. R A Abercrombie Drive in Killeen.

Regular classes will continue as normal at all other Killeen ISD schools.

Counselors and support services will be available for students and staff when they return from spring break, the district said.

Counselors will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of the week at the Jackson Professional Learning Center for any student who needs immediate support.

The district said it will communicate to families when they can pick up any items students left at the school.

“Our hearts are heavy as we navigate this difficult time together,” the district said, in part. “We know this tragedy has deeply affected our school community, and we want to ensure that our students, staff, and families have the space and support needed to grieve and begin to recover.”

Read also: