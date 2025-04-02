Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

T-Pain to perform free pop-up show at Aztec Theatre during Final Four weekend

Tickets on the 1iota website were sold out as of Wednesday afternoon

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Music, Concerts, Final Four, San Antonio, Things To Do, Aztec Theatre
T-Pain performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Amy Harris, 2024 Invision)

SAN ANTONIO – T-Pain is performing a free pop-up show in San Antonio after his Final Four concert on Saturday, according to ticket website 1iota and Live Nation.

The Grammy-award winning singer and rapper is set to perform at Madness After Dark at the Aztec Theatre.

Recommended Videos

The performance is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5.

The event was sold out as of Wednesday afternoon, according to 1iota.

>> Guide to Final Four in San Antonio: What to know about tickets, March Madness Music Festival, parking and more

Attendees must be 16 years old or older.

T-Pain will also take the stage at 5:30 p.m. at Tower Park at Hemisfair for the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. Jelly Roll and Willow Avalon are also scheduled to perform that day.

Madness After Dark is presented by Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. For more information, click the link here.

More Final Four coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS