T-Pain to perform free pop-up show at Aztec Theatre during Final Four weekend

SAN ANTONIO – T-Pain is performing a free pop-up show in San Antonio after his Final Four concert on Saturday, according to ticket website 1iota and Live Nation.

The Grammy-award winning singer and rapper is set to perform at Madness After Dark at the Aztec Theatre.

The performance is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5.

The event was sold out as of Wednesday afternoon, according to 1iota.

Attendees must be 16 years old or older.

T-Pain will also take the stage at 5:30 p.m. at Tower Park at Hemisfair for the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. Jelly Roll and Willow Avalon are also scheduled to perform that day.

Madness After Dark is presented by Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. For more information, click the link here.

