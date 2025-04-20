Man injured after being stabbed by significant other, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured after being stabbed by his significant other late Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard, police said.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 35-year-old man “with multiple stab wounds to his upper extremity.”

The man told police there was an argument between him and his significant other, identified as a woman in her early 40s, when the woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began assaulting the man, according to police.

The man fled the apartment and called 911. Police said he was treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Services and did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Police said the woman has not been located as of Sunday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

