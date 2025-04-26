1,400 pounds of illegally caught fish, sharks seized off South Texas coast; 12 fishermen detained

The U.S. Coast Guard seized approximately 850 pounds of shark and 550 pounds of red snapper from 12 fishermen on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The United States Coast Guard detained 12 fishermen and seized hundreds of pounds of illegally caught fish and sharks off the South Texas coast.

Authorities found the men illegally fishing on three lanchas north of the Maritime Boundary Line on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The U.S. Coast Guard seized approximately 850 pounds of shark and 550 pounds of red snapper from the fishermen, the release said.

The fishermen were taken into custody and transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials for further processing.

Lanchas are known for transporting illegal drugs or fish near the U.S.-Mexico border. The boats range between 20 and 30 feet long and have a slender profile capable of traveling about 30 miles per hour.

To report any suspicious activity offshore, contact “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME or the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

