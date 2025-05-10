Veterans join annual Cacahuate Cook Off in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – Soon, you’ll have an opportunity to support three things at the same time: local veterans, the Floresville Peanut Festival and good barbeque.

The Cacahuate Cook Off is happening May 16-17 at the Wilson County Expo & Community Center.

Hundreds are expected to attend. Dozens of military teams and other groups will gather to see who makes the best barbecue.

“It does get pretty competitive. Whenever we always announce the awards, you’ll see that there are some new faces, but there are some that have been doing this for a long time,” said the President of the Floresville Peanut Festival Association, Albert Saenz.

The event combines the annual Cacahuate Cook Off with a barbeque throwdown event that the Wilson County Veterans Services Office began last year. It’s aimed at raising funds for the annual Floresville Peanut Festival and raising awareness for the Wilson County Veterans Services Office.

“This is an important part of our events here in Wilson County. We’re trying to connect veterans with resources and educate them on their entitlements,” said Wilson County Veterans Service Officer Ray Herrera.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 4,800 veterans live in Wilson County. The area’s veteran services office also helps their families.

“[Through our office, we help them] apply for VA benefits...get help with health care, education, home-buying, things of that nature,” said Herrera.

The upcoming event will also help keep the Floresville Peanut Festival free.

“The way we do that is by our fundraising efforts. So, we put a lot of effort into fundraising throughout the year to help us be able to keep that festival free, and create a great atmosphere for our community,” said Saenz.

The Floresville Peanut Festival takes place Oct. 7-11 this year.