Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1 injured while escaping East Side house fire, SAFD says

House sustained moderate damage

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, East Side, SAFD

SAN ANTONIO – A person was injured while escaping a house fire on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. SAFD officials said a male was inside the home when a fire started in the back.

The male was able to get out but sustained injuries while trying to escape, including burns on his legs and feet. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, SAFD said.

No other injuries were reported, SAFD said, and the house sustained moderate damage from the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS