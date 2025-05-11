1 injured while escaping East Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was injured while escaping a house fire on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. SAFD officials said a male was inside the home when a fire started in the back.

The male was able to get out but sustained injuries while trying to escape, including burns on his legs and feet. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, SAFD said.

No other injuries were reported, SAFD said, and the house sustained moderate damage from the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

