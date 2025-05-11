Erik Cantu completes program at county counseling facility, fitted for GPS monitor

SAN ANTONIO – Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Erik Cantu was arrested on a charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Cantu was not arrested. Instead, he was processed through the Bexar County Jail after he turned himself in to be fitted for a GPS monitor. While jail records did show that Cantu was booked with an offense date of May 9, it was part of the process for Cantu’s punishment for a 2024 parole violation for a 2023 evading arrest charge in Universal City. This story has been updated. KSAT regrets this error.

A man who was shot multiple times by a former San Antonio police officer in 2022 completed a therapeutic sanctions facility program, Bexar County jail records show.

Recommended Videos

Erik Cantu, 20, turned himself in to be refitted with a GPS monitor on Friday, Bexar County records show.

Cantu was 17 when he was hospitalized for nearly two months after being shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot on Blanco Road by former SAPD officer James Brennand in October 2022.

Cantu was previously granted seven years of deferred adjudication in September 2024 following two evading arrest charges. The terms of his probation explicitly barred him from driving for at least two years.

After a December 2024 hearing, Judge Stephanie Boyd ordered Cantu to be remanded to an intermediate sanctions facility, described as a modified therapeutic community.

As part of the new conditions, he was barred from driving for the remainder of his probation and must wear a GPS monitor.

He has had no parole violations since.

Related coverage on KSAT: