2 arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Texas lake, authorities say

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Two people were arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on a lake over Memorial Day weekend, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Sunday evening at Grapevine Lake near the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Texas Game Wardens said in a news release.

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, 21, was operating a high-speed water vehicle near the shoreline of Oak Grove Park when it collided with a kayak occupied by 18-year-old Ava Moore, authorities said.

Gonzalez and a female passenger initially fled the scene but returned to the park, according to Texas Game Wardens.

The agency said that while Grapevine police were interviewing the female passenger, Gonzalez fled the scene in a vehicle with Maikel Coello Perozo, 21.

The pair struck two other vehicles in their escape but were later arrested on Tuesday, Texas Game Wardens said.

Gonzalez was charged with manslaughter, and Perozo was charged with collision involving damage to a vehicle and hindering apprehension, the agency said.

“We would like to take an opportunity to thank not only our local, state and federal law enforcement officers but also the public for their support and vigilance in reporting information to the Grapevine Police Department’s tip line,” said Texas Game Warden Captain Joseph Quintero.

“We received more than 900 tips from the public, which helped us provide a quick resolution to the family,” he said.

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Gonzalez is an immigrant lacking permanent legal status.

Gonzalez and Perozo are in removal proceedings under policies of the Immigration and Nationality Act, Texas Game Wardens said.

