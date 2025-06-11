Downtown bar boards up windows ahead of planned anti-ICE protests

Downtown San Antonio businesses have begun to board up their windows Wednesday ahead of planned protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

SAN ANTONIO – Some downtown San Antonio businesses have started to board up their windows on Wednesday ahead of planned protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Daniel Rivera, the manager of 4th Bar and Lounge, said he is taking “precautions” ahead of a demonstration planned for 7 p.m. in downtown San Antonio.

“The last time they did protest, that protest turned to a riot pretty much,” Rivera said. “So, we don’t know what to expect this year."

Rivera referred to 2020, when protesters took to the downtown streets protesting racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Last time, they broke three of our windows, and it was right after COVID,” Rivera said. “So, we didn’t even have insurance at the time or anything.”

After days of the 2020 protests, morning business owners, organizations and concerned citizens came together to help clean up broken glass, graffiti and boards from stores downtown.

“It really set us back, but the community held together and helped us out,” Rivera said. “We were able to replace the windows.”

Bexar County closed its offices early on Wednesday ahead of planned protests.

“If they do a peaceful protest, we’re all for it,” Rivera said. “Other than that, having violence and things that will delay the city from making money is just a bad situation for everybody.”

