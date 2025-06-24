Boerne Middle School North names new leader after former principal arrested on DWI, weapons charges

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne Middle School North has named a new leader after the school’s former principal resigned following his arrest earlier this month, according to a news release.

Boerne Independent School District announced on Monday that Garrett Carr was selected as the new BMSN principal. He is set to start the new position on July 21.

“BMSN has a proud legacy to uphold, and Mr. Carr is the right leader to guide the campus into the future,” Superintendent Kristin Craft said in the release. “We are excited to see the positive impact his elevated leadership will have at North and look forward to the continued success of our students and staff.”

Carr joined the district in 2022 and has been assistant principal at BMSN since 2023, the release said.

The school’s previous principal, Daniel Owen, 48, was arrested by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office on June 6 on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, county records show.

The arrest was Owen’s second DWI offense, records show. His previous DWI arrest was in 2001.

He was released after posting a $10,000 bail.

At the time of his arrest, Boerne Middle School North’s website listed Owen as the school principal.

In a statement to KSAT on Monday, a Boerne ISD spokesperson said Owen resigned “a few weeks ago,” and the district began searching for a new principal shortly after his resignation.

