San Antonio expects to switch gears on how it handles floodplain in Southwest Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Public Works Department said its plan to relocate more than 100 people in the Thompson Community is no longer under consideration.

KSAT first spoke to residents who live within the Concepción Creek Drainage Flood Plan in March 2024 and again in a follow-up report last October.

The creek runs along U.S. Highway 90 to the south. Updates from the Federal Emergency Management Agency show the area between General Hudnell Drive to Interstate 35 has a wider flood area than previously believed. The area, which has 2,200 structures in the floodplain, has a 1% or higher risk of flooding each year.

Eddine Medina and Sara Mauricio both live in the area and face the probability that their home would be demolished to build a drainage pond.

Those plans, they were told, are no longer considered as the city switches gears.

“Well, a lot of the neighbors are kind of leery about that,” Mauricio said. “You’ve got to be skeptical.”

District 5 has set up a stakeholders group of residents and businesses that can look at any possible plans engineers may come up with.

Some residents said it’s difficult to hear because they claimed no one who lives in the impacted area was chosen to be a part of the stakeholders group.

“It’s disturbing that, you know, they won’t include us with those stakeholders,” Medina said. “So, how are we to know what’s going on with that behind-the-doors meeting when we’re not involved? We’re directly impacted, and so we should be involved.”

A Public Works Department spokesperson said the city council is expected to approve a federal FEMA grant for $1.38 million in August. That money will be used to hire a design firm to do public outreach, analysis and devise a plan with multiple phases to mitigate drainage relief in the area.

A series of public listening sessions will be scheduled later this year.

