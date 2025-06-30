🎆 Things to do in July: Fourth of July, CineFestival, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire

The summer season is in full swing, and if you’re ready to make July sizzle with fun, you’re in the perfect spot.

July will offer exciting events, including celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks display or attending cultural events.

While children are still enjoying their summer break, some places are gearing up for back-to-school bashes, offering free school supplies and more.

Here’s a closer look at the exciting events you can go to in July:

July 1-6 events

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 5.

FIREWORK CELEBRATIONS: Several San Antonio-area parks and suburbs have planned Fourth of July parades, races, food events, live music and fireworks for this year’s holiday. Several San Antonio-area parks and suburbs have planned Fourth of July parades, races, food events, live music and fireworks for this year’s holiday. Click here to read a list of places you can check out firework displays.

LOCALS DAY AT BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: On Sunday, July 6, locals can get free entry for Locals Day at Briscoe Western Art Museum. The downtown museum showcases art and artifacts representing the American West.

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: Hemisfair will host its Dog Days of Summer and will offer a free movie screening of Hemisfair will host its Dog Days of Summer and will offer a free movie screening of “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” from 7-10:30 p.m. on July 1 at Civic Park.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES : Sit back and enjoy a movie night with your family at the Mission Marquee Plaza on July 5. The free movie screening will feature : Sit back and enjoy a movie night with your family at the Mission Marquee Plaza on July 5. The free movie screening will feature “Transformers One” from 7-10:30 p.m.

PARTY ON THE PLAZA: The The Tower of the Americas will host the family-friendly event from 7-11 p.m. on July 4. There will be free live music, lawn games, caricature drawings and more.

SHAKIRA: The Colombian singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour at 7:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Alamodome. The artist previously postponed her June concert due to The Colombian singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour at 7:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Alamodome. The artist previously postponed her June concert due to “structural issues.” Tickets are available here

July 7-13 events

CINEFESTIVAL: The The Guadalupe Cultural Art Center will host the festival from July 9 to July 13 at the Carver Community Cultural Center. The event will feature a lineup of Latin American cinema. Click here for more information.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of “A Goofy Movie” at 8:30 p.m. on July 11 at Bullis Park, located at 27583 Old Blanco Road.

H-E-B CINEMA AT TOBIN: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of ”E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" at 7 p.m. on July 12 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

HEMISFAIR’S SUPER FUN SATURDAY: CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Hemisfair will host its Hemisfair will host its Super Fun Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 12. Attendees can look forward to a variety of Christmas-themed activities.

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: Families can head over to Civic Park at Hemisfair to watch a free movie screening of Families can head over to Civic Park at Hemisfair to watch a free movie screening of “Scooby-Doo” from 7-10:30 p.m. on July 8.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “Captain America: A Brave New World” on July 12.

SAMA LOTERIA NIGHT: Enjoy a night of playing the San Antonio Museum of Art’s lotería game inspired by its global collection from 5-7 p.m. on July 11. Tickets for non-members are $30 and $25 for members. Advance Enjoy a night of playing the San Antonio Museum of Art’s lotería game inspired by its global collection from 5-7 p.m. on July 11. Tickets for non-members are $30 and $25 for members. Advance registration is required.

July 14-20 events

BONSAI WORKSHOP: Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on July 16 at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are $85. Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on July 16 at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are $85. Click here for more details.

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: Shop at the Shop at the Farmers & Artisans Market on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza. The market will feature local pop-up vendors, handmade crafts and products and more.

FREEDOM ISN’T FREE FESTIVAL: New Century Art Guild Southwest Region will host a festival that features art exhibitions by veterans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 19 at 618 NW Loop 410. Tickets are $10. New Century Art Guild Southwest Region will host a festival that features art exhibitions by veterans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 19 at 618 NW Loop 410. Tickets are $10. Click here for more information.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Enjoy a free movie screening of Enjoy a free movie screening of “A Bug’s Life” at 8:30 p.m. on July 18 at Pletz Park, located at 3831 Belgium Lane.

KLRN BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: The The family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 19 at the San Antonio Food Bank, located at 5200 Historic Old Highway 90. There will be free school supplies, games and activities, community resources and more.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The The San Antonio Zoo will offer discounted admission for Bexar County residents on July 16 as part of Locals Day, allowing them to visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: Hemisfair will host a free movie screening of Hemisfair will host a free movie screening of “Air Bud” from 7-10:30 p.m. on July 15 at Civic Park.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES : The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” from 7-10:30 p.m. on July 17. If you can’t make it to that movie, the plaza will screen : The Mission Marquee Plaza will host a free movie screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” from 7-10:30 p.m. on July 17. If you can’t make it to that movie, the plaza will screen “Captain America: Brave New World” from 7-10:30 p.m. on July 19.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN: WWE Champion John Cena will make his final stop at the Frost Bank Center on his Farewell Tour on July 18. The night will also feature Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and more. Tickets are available WWE Champion John Cena will make his final stop at the Frost Bank Center on his Farewell Tour on July 18. The night will also feature Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and more. Tickets are available here

July 21-27 events

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Enjoy a free movie screening of Enjoy a free movie screening of “A Minecraft Movie” at 8:30 p.m. on July 25 at Mission County Park, located at 6032 Padre Drive.

HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE: The “Glow-N-Fire” event will feature a “fiery twist” from July 26-27 at the Frost Bank Center. The monster truck show will feature Hot Wheels monster trucks, including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark and HW 5-Alarm, among others. Tickets are available The “Glow-N-Fire” event will feature a “fiery twist” from July 26-27 at the Frost Bank Center. The monster truck show will feature Hot Wheels monster trucks, including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark and HW 5-Alarm, among others. Tickets are available here

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: Families can head over to Civic Park at Hemisfair to watch a free movie screening of “ Families can head over to Civic Park at Hemisfair to watch a free movie screening of “ A Goofy Movie” from 7-10:30 p.m. on July 22.

July 28-31 events

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: Hemisfair will host a free movie screening of Hemisfair will host a free movie screening of “Best in Show” from 7-10:30 p.m. on July 29 at Civic Park.

Recurring events

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The The summer series includes live music and dancing at the Arneson River Theatre. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

