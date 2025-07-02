Homicides in San Antonio on track to continue decline from 2022 peak, SAPD data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Homicides are continuing to decline year over year halfway through 2025, according to San Antonio Police Department reports obtained by KSAT.

As of July 2nd, 57 homicides have been reported in San Antonio. That’s seven less reports than the 64 homicides reported to the department at this time last year.

Recommended Videos

Throughout 2024, the city saw 127 homicides, a drop from the 165 in 2023, according to police records analyzed by KSAT.

You can check our interactive map of where the 2024 murders occurred here. The tally was lower than the most recent homicide spike in 2022:

2020 : Homicides surged with 128 deaths, marking a troubling trend after being on the decline for three consecutive years, records show. Homicides surged with 128 deaths, marking a troubling trend after being on the decline for three consecutive years, records show.

2021 : Violent crime continued to rise, with 160 homicides reported, records show. Violent crime continued to rise, with 160 homicides reported, records show.

2022: The number of homicides spiked to 231, police previously said. That was the highest number of killings in San Antonio since at least the mid-1990s.

The national homicide rate reached a peak in 2021, according to the Council on Criminal Justice. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, homicides have stayed on a downward trajectory in many cities, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

San Antonio police previously said initiatives such as the Violent Crime Reduction Plan and TX Anti-Gang contributed to lower homicide figures in 2023 and 2024.

2024 Data breakdown

Last year’s homicides were scattered throughout the city, with many taking place inside Loop 410.

Data shows the 78207 ZIP code was the deadliest in 2024.

The West Side ZIP code recorded almost double the homicides as the second-deadliest area last year.

Homicides occurred throughout the year without any consistent pattern. Shootings made up the majority of the 127 killings.

The first homicide of the year was also the youngest: Neighbors found Hosanna Sancho, 6, unresponsive at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side on Jan. 3, 2024.

According to San Antonio police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a naked woman “acting erratic.”

The woman was later identified as the girl’s mother, Nephiterea Sancho. Nephiterea Sancho was charged with capital murder-child under 10.

Homicides ended in 2024 with three reported deaths on Dec. 30, 2024:

Deaths spiked in April and October, with 18 and 19 for each month, respectively.

June had the fewest, with six homicides.

Weekends averaged to be the deadliest days of the week, with 25 homicides taking place on Sundays. Wednesdays had the fewest deaths.

More key numbers:

The oldest victim was 88 years old.

The average age of homicide victims was 35.

13 victims were younger than 18.

Nine people under 17 years old have been listed as suspects on the spreadsheet, although more may have been arrested since then.

While the spreadsheet provided by the city lists suspect ages, identities are omitted from the list. Several homicides do not list the suspect’s age and remain unsolved.

In April, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus delivered a presentation to the city’s Public Safety Committee on crime statistics for the first quarter of 2025.

Crime is down for the first three months of the year compared to 2024. According to McManus, homicides are down 37.5%.

Crime Stoppers maintains a list of unsolved cases and cases with wanted suspects on its website. Anyone with information about a homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Recent homicide coverage on KSAT: