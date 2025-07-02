What to know before you go to Saturday’s Shakira Concert

Shakira performs at MetLife Stadium on Friday, May 16, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – The Shakira concert is scheduled for this Saturday, and with a large crowd expected, the Alamodome is letting fans know how to be prepared on the busy holiday weekend.

The “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” World Tour was rescheduled for July 5, after being postponed due to structural issues in early June.

This follows a previous rescheduling, when the concert was moved from the Frost Bank Center in November 2024 to June of this year.

A press release from the popular venue said fans should plan to arrive early for the Grammy-winner’s concert.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

While the Alamodome said parking is limited, various parking and transportation options are available for concert-goers.

According to the press release, these include:

VIA Metropolitan Transit - The bus service is offering Park and Ride for the concert. Drop-off and pick-up locations will be at their Crossroads (151 Crossroads Boulevard), Frost Bank Center (1 Frost Bank Center Drive) and Brooks (7903 South New Braunfels Avenue) locations. Parking is free at all locations. Service will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the fare is $1.30 each way, except at the Brooks location, which is offering the service at no charge. Discounts for students and seniors, as well as reduced fares, are available. You can learn more on - The bus service is offering Park and Ride for the concert. Drop-off and pick-up locations will be at their Crossroads (151 Crossroads Boulevard), Frost Bank Center (1 Frost Bank Center Drive) and Brooks (7903 South New Braunfels Avenue) locations. Parking is free at all locations. Service will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the fare is $1.30 each way, except at the Brooks location, which is offering the service at no charge. Discounts for students and seniors, as well as reduced fares, are available. You can learn more on VIA’s website

ParkWhiz - The parking service controls 29 lots within a five-mile radius of the Alamodome. You can book and prepay for parking online through their website and via Ticketmaster at checkout. Prices will vary depending on proximity.

Ride share apps - You can use ride share apps like Uber or Lyft to get to the Alamodome. The dedicated drop-off and pick-up point for ride-sharing is Lot D on the West side of IH-37 and Highway 281 between the Tower of the Americas and the Institute of Texan Cultures. Prices will vary depending on distance, traffic and time.

Downtown Parking - Parking is available at various city garages around the downtown area. You can find the locations and information on the City of San Antonio’s website

Alamodome - If you choose to park at the Alamodome, parking lots B and C will open at 2 p.m. Spaces are available for $60 and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment is only available by credit card. Suite holders will park in Lot C. Lot A will be reserved for ADA parking, drop-offs and pick-ups only.

The release stated that the exterior north H-E-B Plaza will open at 4 p.m., and the Floor Level Lounge for floor-level patrons will open at 5 p.m. That is accessible through the entrance on Montana Street.

You can be prepared for street closures by checking out KSAT’s Traffic Authority map.

Public Works is also tracking potential street closures, the release said.

