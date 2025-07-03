LIST: What’s open, closed on Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO – Friday marks the Fourth of July, and some city offices will be closed due to the holiday.

Most municipal offices will be closed, but police, EMS and fire personnel will remain on duty. If you’re trying to catch a break from the heat, select outdoor city-owned pools will be open.

Take a look at what’s open in San Antonio on Independence Day:

Grocers and retail stores

closed . Costco warehouses will be

open . H-E-B will be

open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. IKEA will befrom 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members. Sam’s Club : Sam’s Club will befrom 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members.

open. Walmart will be

Below is the holiday schedule released by the City of San Antonio:

Police and fire

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

General services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street city-operated garages and lots)

Select outdoor pools will be open on Friday, July 4. Click here for hours of operation and locations.

City parks and trails will be open

Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held

Waste collection & drop off

Garbage, recycling and organics will have normal collections all week.

Curbside brush and bulky items will be collected, according to the date on the residents’ door hanger notification.

Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed .

All Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center will be closed (Bitters, Frio City Road, Rigsby and Culebra)

Facilities & administrative offices

Open Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center La Villita and Market Square shops Spanish Governors Palace Alamodome Offices and box office

Closed Animal Care Services and adoption center Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office City of San Antonio Community Centers, adult and senior centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex All Metro Health clinics and offices San Antonio Municipal Court SAPD’s administration and records section SAFD administrative offices All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers Senior Nutrition Sites Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers Child Care Services administrative offices Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services City of San Antonio Street Outreach City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team Head Start administrative offices and school district site Carver Community Cultural Center La Villita and Market Square administrative offices Solid Waste Management administrative offices Development Services Department Economic Development Department Office of Historic Preservation Office of Innovation Planning Department Neighborhood and Housing Services Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate office World Heritage Center



