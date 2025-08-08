‘Stay gold, Ponyboy’: Tickets now available for ‘The Outsiders’ musical at Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre announced on Friday that tickets are now available for “The Outsiders” musical, based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film adaptation.

A news release stated that the Tony Award-winning musical is scheduled to make its debut at the Majestic Theatre from Oct. 28 through Nov. 2.

The entire performance schedule can be viewed below:

7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28

7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29

7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1

1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2

“The Outsiders,” which takes place in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma, follows Ponyboy Curtis and his best friend Johnny Cade. Their family of “Greasers” harbors a sense of hatred for “the Socs” throughout the story.

“The Outsiders” explores the challenges of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that might never accept them.

