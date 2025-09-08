Kerr County leaders to appoint new emergency services district board members, adopt tax rate

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Commissioners’ Court will decide whether to remove the president and treasurer of one of its emergency services districts during its meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Commissioner Don Harris placed two action items on the agenda regarding the replacement of the President and Treasurer of Emergency Services District #4.

Recommended Videos

The circumstances of their replacements are unclear.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Kerr County Emergency Services District #4 is a political subdivision established through a November 2021 election, according to its inaugural meeting minutes, to be stewards of taxpayer money to fund the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department.

The board is comprised of five board members who are appointed by the county commissioners, according to the Texas State Association of Fire and Emergency Districts.

Members are then elected to one of five positions, according to February 2022 meeting minutes, including the roles of president and treasurer.

KSAT asked both Kerr County and the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department who currently serves as the President and the Treasurer of the board. We are still awaiting comment.

Kerr County budget process concludes with adoption of property tax rate

The prolonged debate over property taxes following the Hill Country floods will conclude Monday as commissioners are expected to adopt a rate for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

Commissioners are expected to adopt a tax rate of 40.24 cents per $100 of property value, representing a 4.93% decrease from the current rate.

KSAT has covered debates between Kerr County officials on how to set the tax rate for months, as the county balances the need to fund disaster recovery without placing an unnecessary tax burden on flood victims.

Commissioner Rich Paces said he believes taxes should be lower than the current rate to send a message that the county isn’t trying to “screw” flood victims.

Meanwhile, Judge Rob Kelly has repeatedly said that he fears the county may become unable to pay its debts if it spends too much of its reserve funds on keeping the tax rate low.

Kelly, citing previous disasters the county has faced, said that the county often has to pay for disaster recovery on the front end, while federal and state reimbursements can take two to three years to process.

Gov. Greg Abbott and other commissioners have pushed back on this notion, stating that this time has been and will be different.

Even though the rate itself is expected to decrease if adopted, the average home would still pay 5% more in property taxes due to a 10.44% increase in property valuations.

Those who experienced at least 15% damage to their property in the floods have until Oct. 18 to apply for a property tax exemption.

Resident asks commissioners to keep vegetative debris in Guadalupe River watershed

A Kerr County resident is asking Kerr County leaders to keep vegetative debris from the July 4 floods in the Guadalupe River watershed.

Kayte Graham, who describes herself as an agriculture producer in Kerr County, asked that the debris be tested prior to being dumped in San Antonio landfills.

Graham said that the debris, which she refers to as mulch, is a critical natural resource for the watershed’s recovery.

She said, if applied strategically, it could help “stabilize bare soils, reduce erosion, retain moisture, and provide the foundation for grasses, trees, and native vegetation to reestablish along our waterways.”

Graham also said that she has begun compiling a list of landowners, including herself, who would be willing to accept the vegetative debris if government officials are unwilling to test whether it is contaminated.

The full agenda for Monday’s meeting can be found on the county’s website.

Read more on KSAT: