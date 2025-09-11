Pickup Lines: Former city councilwoman talks about her education, caring for her parents and her new endeavor

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, who recently completed a six-year term as the city councilmember for District 4.

Rocha Garcia grew up on San Antonio’s west side, where her parents struggled to make ends meet.

“We would go and recycle cans: Coke cans, soda cans, beer cans, every type of aluminum can. And I was just so excited to be able to go over to what is now Monterey Metal Recycling still,” she said. “And it was just the coolest thing for me to see that robot crushing down those cans, right? And then being able to see my dad, so excited about being able to have the ability to pay one of our bills.”

After graduating from Southwest High School, Rocha Garcia went on to the University of the Incarnate Word and became the first in her family to earn a college degree.

The single mother later went on to earn a doctorate’s degree at The University of Texas at Austin.

Eventually, she went to City Hall and served for six years as the councilwoman in District 4.

She left office earlier this year after a failed bid to become mayor of San Antonio.

Rocha Garcia currently cares for her elderly parents, who are both receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease.

At the same time, she has just launched her new Center for Health Empowerment in South Texas, or CHEST, which will work to close the health equity gap and build a healthier future for residents on the West and South Sides.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Rocha Garcia in the video player above.

More recent Pickup Lines episodes:

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.