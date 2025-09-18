Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday on South Flores Street near Genevieve Drive, not far from Southwest Military Drive.

Police said the 60-year-old man was hit by a vehicle driving southbound on South Flores.

The driver, who stayed at the scene and rendered aid, told police he did not see the man.

The driver is not expected to face charges, police said.

The incident happened near an IDEA charter school campus and a Harlandale Independent School District building. It is not clear if the victim is affiliated with either school.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries; however, an SAPD preliminary report said his condition was unknown.

