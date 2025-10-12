Inmate dies at hospital following injuries sustained during alleged robbery, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A suspect in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office died at a hospital early Sunday morning after sustaining injuries during an alleged robbery, the office said in a news release.

Victor Cadena, 34, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department on Oct. 4 on charges of aggravated robbery, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cadena was directly taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained during the alleged crime, BCSO said. He was pronounced dead at 8:34 a.m. on Sunday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner will determine Cadena’s cause and manner of death.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Cadena is at least the third person to die in BCSO’s custody since Jan. 1, 2025.

In accordance with the Sandra Bland Act, BCSO said the Bexar County Constables Office Precinct 2 is leading the death investigation.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate administrative review. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) has been notified of Cadena’s death.

KSAT 12 has reached out to San Antonio police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

