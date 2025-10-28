‘It blew through everything’: Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Residents who live across Kendall and Comal counties were cleaning debris Monday after an EF-1 tornado swept through the area over the weekend.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched ground around 11:35 p.m. Friday about four miles southwest of Kendalia.

The twister stayed on the ground for nearly 25 minutes before fading east of F.M. 306 near Hancock Road, southeast of Fischer.

Neighborhoods in Kendall County saw damage to trees, porches and backyards.

“I can’t remember the last time a tornado has touch down here, ever,” Brody Fischer said. “I was real in shock.”

Neighbors told KSAT 12 they felt their homes shake and they heard a roar from the wind that NWS reported to be over 100 mph.

“We heard this deep howl ... it was crazy,” Kevin Johnson said. “It was almost like something growling.”

Most of the damage included downed trees, power poles and roof shingles, especially near the intersection of U.S. 281 and F.M. 306, where several poles were snapped near a gas station.

The storm then moved toward neighborhoods along Tanglewood Trail and Mystic Shores, causing scattered tree and roof damage before weakening.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or deaths reported.

“All of our potted plants here were all blown down and had to be moved,” a neighbor told KSAT 12. “As far as that, we didn’t suffer any damages to the house.”

As the sun came up Monday, many neighbors were outside cleaning their yards of fallen debris.

“It blew through everything,” Fischer said. “A lot of people were scared.”

