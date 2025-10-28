Where to find Halloween-themed food, drinks in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As Halloween nears, several San Antonio restaurants and bars are preparing to serve up spooky-themed food and drinks.

Some places are even offering deals when you come dressed up in your spooktacular costumes. Whether you’re looking for eerie cocktails or festive dinners, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Take a look at the places that plan to offer Halloween-themed food and drinks:

Chili’s

The restaurant has brought back its fan-favorite Witches Brew Marg for a limited time.

Made with Lunazul Blanco tequila, blue curacao, Monin Granny Smith apple syrup and house-made sour mix, the margarita costs $6. It also comes with a special broomstick while supplies last.

Chipotle

As part of its Boorito deal, Chipotle Rewards members can get one entrée for $6 when they visit any participating restaurant in costume from 3 p.m. until closing on Friday, Oct. 31.

The offer is limited to one discounted item per guest and must be redeemed in person. Additional charges apply for guacamole (except on veggie entrées), queso, extra meat or other modifications.

Clementine

Guests can enjoy a four-course Halloween-inspired dinner for $59 per person from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct.31.

Clementine’s “Spooky-Good Feed Me” menu includes options such as fresh-shucked murder point oysters, creepy cavatelli of doom, princely pork chop of the underworld and midnight garden chocolate crémeux. For a full list of choices, click here.

Customers also have a chance to help judge a pumpkin-carving contest. To reserve a table, click here.

Hyatt Regency San Antonio River Walk

From Friday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Nov. 1, the hotel’s Q Kitchen Bar will offer four Halloween-themed specialty drinks, according to a news release.

This year’s cocktails include:

Black Widow : A smoky mezcal elixir with agave, chocolate and Peychaud’s bitters, garnished with a blood-red cherry and a ghostly orange peel.

Love Potion : Blanco tequila, Campari, blackberry syrup and lime, combined with blue curacao and a dash of salt, finished with blackberry and orange peel.

Midnight Oath : Bourbon and dry curacao with lemon juice, topped with a silky hazelnut-agave foam.

Poison Shot: A small but bold cocktail served in a mini poison bottle.

Papa Johns

The pizza chain has brought back its jack-o’-lantern pizza for a limited time. The pumpkin-shaped thin-crust pizza is topped with pepperoni, olive eyes and cheese.

Each jack-o’-lantern pizza costs $11.99. Click here for more information.

Rosario’s

The Southtown Mexican restaurant will kick off the Halloween season with a festive cocktail, Bidi Bidi Boo, from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2.

The limited-time drink features deep eddy hibiscus-infused vodka topped with gummy eyeballs, black salt and garnished with a spider ring.

Smashin Crab

On Friday, Oct. 31, the restaurant announced it would celebrate Halloween with a “kids eat free” promotion.

Children 10 and under receive a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. According to Smashin Crab’s website, children must be in a costume. More information is available here.

This list will be updated as more places announce Halloween-themed meals and drinks.

