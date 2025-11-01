Multiple Halloween weekend closures for portions of Interstate 35, Loop 1604 on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced multiple closures on Interstate 35 southbound and the main lanes of Loop 1604 throughout Halloween weekend.

The closures are a part of TxDOT’s I-35 Northeast Expansion Program, the agency said on Friday.

I-35/Loop 410 closure

The I-35 southbound ramp that connects to South Loop 410 and the I-35 southbound frontage road entrance ramp to South Loop 410 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday and reopen at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Detour information

Drivers on I-35 southbound or the I-35 southbound frontage road who want to connect to South Loop 410 will need to follow detour signs to George Beach Avenue.

Travelers will need to take the following steps:

use the turnaround at George Beach Avenue to enter the I-35 northbound frontage road

use the South Loop 410 frontage road and the entrance ramp south of Winnco Drive

enter the South Loop 410 main lanes

Connector Ramp closures (TxDOT)

I-35/Loop 1604

Two main lane closures are set for Saturday night, according to TxDOT: I-35 southbound main lanes between Forum Parkway and Loop 1604 as well as the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes between Gateway Boulevard and Pat Booker Road.

Additionally, at the same time, two ramps will be also be closed: the I-35 southbound ramp to Loop 1604 eastbound and the Loop 1604 westbound ramp to I-35 southbound.

This group of closures are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and last through 5 a.m. on Monday.

Detour information

I-35 southbound to Loop 1604 westbound

Travelers on I-35 southbound will need to take the frontage road to the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road.

Drivers will need to then travel through the Lookout Road intersection and use the next entrance ramp to enter Loop 1604 westbound.

Loop 1604 eastbound

Drivers on the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes should first exit onto the frontage road before I-35 and continue to the intersection at Pat Booker Road.

Traffic should then proceed through Pat Booker Road and use the next entrance ramp to get back onto Loop 1604 eastbound.

Loop 1604 westbound to I-35 southbound

Drivers on Loop 1604 westbound should take the Lookout Road exit and make a left to access the I-35 frontage road.

Traffic should remain on the I-35 frontage road and use the entrance ramp to enter I-35 southbound.

I-35 southbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

Drivers on I-35 southbound are asked to exit onto the I-35 frontage road and make a left at IKEA-RBFCU Parkway.

Travelers will then continue on the I-35 frontage road before making a left turn onto Pat Booker Road.

After making a left on Pat Booker Road, drivers are asked to continue on Pat Booker Road until they reach the Loop 1604 eastbound entrance ramp.

Halloween weekend closures (TxDOT)

