SAPD, Crime Stoppers seeks tips in connection with 2022 shooting death of 16-year-old girl

Navaeh Martinez, 16, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on May 10, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the 2022 murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Around 12:30 a.m. on May 10, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of War Horse Drive on the Southwest Side for a reported shooting.

Police said upon arrival, officers found Navaeh Martinez in the back of a stolen black Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, investigators believe the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Hayden Drive, about a mile away from where Martinez was found.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

