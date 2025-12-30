‘We want her back’: Relatives of missing Bexar County 19-year-old anxious for her return

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Relatives of a 19-year-old missing woman from northwest Bexar County, who has been missing since Dec. 24, are struggling to hold onto hope for her safe return.

>> What we know about the disappearance of Camila Mendoza Olmos, last seen in northwest Bexar County

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen outside her home on Caspian Spring, not far from Wildhorse Parkway and Shaenfield Road.

An image from a security camera outside her home shows her standing next to her car, which was parked at the curb.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said relatives initially assumed Mendoza Olmos had gone for a walk on the morning of Dec. 24.

However, when Mendoza Olmos failed to return home hours later, her family called the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.

Since that time, sheriff’s deputies, relatives and members of the community have been searching the neighborhood for clues.

“Additionally, we’re relying upon our federal partners to help us out with regard to technologies, checking technologies,” Salazar said.

He added that the FBI is currently working to gain access to Mendoza Olmos’ cell phone, which she left behind, as well as her social media accounts.

The Department of Homeland Security is also monitoring flight information at the airport, Salazar said.

Relatives, meanwhile, are struggling to remain hopeful.

Her aunt, Nancy Olmos, told news crews Monday morning that they are desperate for information.

“We want her back at our house,” she said, fighting back tears. “We can’t live without you, baby. We want you. Please, please come back.”

Mendoza Olmos’ mother, Rosario Olmos, who spoke to reporters in Spanish, said her daughter’s disappearance makes no sense.

Rosario Olmos said she doesn’t understand how her daughter could be gone without a trace.

She also said she has nothing but gratitude for all the people who have come out to offer the family support, including the volunteers who are taking part in the search.

Salazar said he understands the family’s pain and is doing all he can to end their suffering.

“As a dad of two young ladies, a little bit older than her, I’m still holding out hope that she may be found alive and well,” Salazar said.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking people who live in the general area to take a close look at their home security video in case it may have captured something helpful for the search.

Anyone with information on the case is also asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

