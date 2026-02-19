🦁 Things to do this weekend: ‘My Fair Lady’ musical, Locals Day at San Antonio Zoo, National Margarita Day

The Wonder Theatre's production of "My Fair Lady"

If you don’t have any plans, several exciting events and activities are happening around the Alamo City this weekend.

On Saturday, the Tower of the Americas brings back Market Days, offering families the chance to shop and browse from more than 40 local vendors.

Another option is Pearl’s Year of the Horse celebration, featuring plenty of fun festivities and activities on Sunday. You can also shake things up as several restaurants will celebrate National Margarita Day on Sunday, offering deals and discounts.

Ready for the weekend? Here’s a roundup of events and activities happening in San Antonio this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Several places are celebrating Black History Month. To view a full list, click Several places are celebrating Black History Month. To view a full list, click here

DREAMGIRLS: The iconic musical is playing now through March 8 in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. The musical features iconic songs such as “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “One Night Only.” For more information on the show and tickets, click The iconic musical is playing now through March 8 in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. The musical features iconic songs such as “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “One Night Only.” For more information on the show and tickets, click here

MARDI GRAS EVENTS: Some places in San Antonio are still celebrating Mardi Gras. Click Some places in San Antonio are still celebrating Mardi Gras. Click here to view a full list of participating locations.

MY FAIR LADY: The Wonder Theatre’s latest mainstage production, “My Fair Lady,” runs every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through March 1. A special show is also scheduled at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28. For more information and tickets, click The Wonder Theatre’s latest mainstage production, “My Fair Lady,” runs every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through March 1. A special show is also scheduled at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28. For more information and tickets, click here

The Wonder Theatre's production of "My Fair Lady" (KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO STOCK SHOW & RODEO: Let’s rodeo, San Antonio! The rodeo will continue through March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Performers taking the stage include Cody Jinks, Banda Los Recoditos and many more. Tickets for the annual event, including to see any of the artists, can be found Let’s rodeo, San Antonio! The rodeo will continue through March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Performers taking the stage include Cody Jinks, Banda Los Recoditos and many more. Tickets for the annual event, including to see any of the artists, can be found here

Saturday, Feb. 21

DAVID SPADE: The comedian will perform his “I Got A Feel For It” tour at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will perform his “I Got A Feel For It” tour at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

FARMERS MARKET: Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click here for more information.

MARKET DAYS AT THE TOWER: Enjoy shopping from more than 40 local vendors from across San Antonio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the base of the Enjoy shopping from more than 40 local vendors from across San Antonio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the base of the Tower of the Americas

ROCKFIT: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free fitness and wellness series at 8 a.m. The Rock will host the experience once a month, featuring a rotating lineup of local gyms and fitness organizations. For more information, click The Rock at La Cantera will host a free fitness and wellness series at 8 a.m. The Rock will host the experience once a month, featuring a rotating lineup of local gyms and fitness organizations. For more information, click here

Sunday, Feb. 22

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: On Sunday, Bexar County residents can get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of On Sunday, Bexar County residents can get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of Locals Day

LUNAR NEW YEAR: Pearl will celebrate the Year of the Horse with traditional festivities, cultural performances and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Pearl Park. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Click Pearl will celebrate the Year of the Horse with traditional festivities, cultural performances and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Pearl Park. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Click here for more details.

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY: Several places will offer discounts and deals to celebrate National Margarita Day. Click Several places will offer discounts and deals to celebrate National Margarita Day. Click here to view a list of participating restaurants.

Happening later this month:

SAN ANTONIO HOME + GARDEN SHOW: The San Antonio Home + Garden Show returns Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Alamodome. Spend three days shopping and comparing everything from kitchens and baths to landscaping, with more than 250 local experts on hand. Don’t miss twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” appearing live at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can also explore a Fiesta-themed interactive art and garden exhibit featuring The Carver Community Cultural Center’s Mobile Arts Lab, or visit the Fiesta Flora Garden Features for local inspiration and vibrant colors to bring your next garden idea to life. Click The San Antonio Home + Garden Show returns Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Alamodome. Spend three days shopping and comparing everything from kitchens and baths to landscaping, with more than 250 local experts on hand. Don’t miss twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” appearing live at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can also explore a Fiesta-themed interactive art and garden exhibit featuring The Carver Community Cultural Center’s Mobile Arts Lab, or visit the Fiesta Flora Garden Features for local inspiration and vibrant colors to bring your next garden idea to life. Click here to get a 50% off discount coupon.

UNITED WE BRUNCH: The festival returns to the Rock at La Cantera from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. Attendees can indulge in unlimited brunch bites and signature breakfast cocktails from dozens of top restaurants and bars. Early bird general admission costs $55 plus fees, and advance VIP tickets for 11 a.m. entry cost $95 plus fees. For more information, click The festival returns to the Rock at La Cantera from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. Attendees can indulge in unlimited brunch bites and signature breakfast cocktails from dozens of top restaurants and bars. Early bird general admission costs $55 plus fees, and advance VIP tickets for 11 a.m. entry cost $95 plus fees. For more information, click here

What’s trending?