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Local News

2 hospitalized after fire at North Side duplex, SAFD says

Fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue, fire officials say

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

The fire happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Rosewood Boulevard. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a fire at a two-story duplex on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Rosewood Boulevard.

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SAFD said the fire started on the exterior of the duplex and was quickly contained.

Two residents of the unit were taken to a hospital as precautionary measures. One resident had a small burn on their hand, the fire department said.

No other injuries were reported.

SAFD is still investigating the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have been an electrical issue.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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