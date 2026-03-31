Helotes man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal Kendall County crash Law enforcement say Robert Delmon Gray was intoxicated with methamphetamine, delta-9 and delta-8 THC Robert Delmon Gray, 57. (Kendall County Sheriffs Office) KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Helotes man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for a deadly January 2025 car crash, according to the Kendall County District Attorney’s Office.
Robert Delmon Gray, 57, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter charges in the fatal Kendall County car crash. The crash happened on State Highway 46 near Mile Marker 478 in an area where the speed limit posted is 35 miles per hour.
An investigation from the Texas Department of Public Safety showed Gray drove his vehicle onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with another vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.
The driver, Phillip “Mickey” Pena, 68, died upon impact. Passenger Marcia Kay Larochelle, 68, was pronounced dead at a hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Law enforcement stated Gray was intoxicated with methamphetamine, delta-9 and delta-8 THC at the time of the crash.
The district attorney’s office said Gray will have to serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Read more from KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde ▶ 1:22 No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction ▶ 1:26 City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction Cold front is here bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures ▶ 0:35 Cold front is here bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu ▶ 1:28 Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores ▶ 1:05 New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art ▶ 1:10 Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast ▶ 0:12 Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast Hundreds of millions of dollars lost each year to scams at crypto ATMs ▶ 0:41 Hundreds of millions of dollars lost each year to scams at crypto ATMs Bank teller and police officer help stop a scam ▶ 1:29 Bank teller and police officer help stop a scam Family of Matthew Guerra reacts to guilty verdict ▶ 0:20 Family of Matthew Guerra reacts to guilty verdict Family reacts to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado trial ▶ 1:03 Family reacts to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado trial Verdict reached in Christopher Preciado capital murder trial ▶ 0:56 Verdict reached in Christopher Preciado capital murder trial Castle Hills police department says the armed suspect shot this morning has died ▶ 0:26 Castle Hills police department says the armed suspect shot this morning has died How to find accurate TSA wait times at airports around the country ▶ 1:27 How to find accurate TSA wait times at airports around the country Records show New Braunfels ISD pulling, restricting more books than it has publicly listed ▶ 2:13 Records show New Braunfels ISD pulling, restricting more books than it has publicly listed Residents hope to stave off light pollution caused by rapid growth of nearby San Antonio ▶ 1:15 Residents hope to stave off light pollution caused by rapid growth of nearby San Antonio 74 year old woman hit crossing South General McMullen ▶ 1:36 74 year old woman hit crossing South General McMullen Lake Placid and Lake McQueeney are coming back after sitting empty ▶ 2:19 Lake Placid and Lake McQueeney are coming back after sitting empty New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners ▶ 0:37 New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners Victims’ families sound off on Bexar County DA after accused double murderer gets 50-year sentence ▶ 0:40 Victims’ families sound off on Bexar County DA after accused double murderer gets 50-year sentence San Antonio attorney admits stealing over half a million dollars from children's inheritance. ▶ 0:33 San Antonio attorney admits stealing over half a million dollars from children's inheritance. Watch 'Dangerous Lessons' Monday at 9 pm ▶ 0:36 Watch 'Dangerous Lessons' Monday at 9 pm Arrest made in deadly car racing accident ▶ 1:30 Arrest made in deadly car racing accident Spurs respond after viral video at game sparks backlash ▶ 0:52 Spurs respond after viral video at game sparks backlash Is the 'smokable' hemp market about to be set ablaze? ▶ 1:40 Is the 'smokable' hemp market about to be set ablaze? Previous photo Next photo