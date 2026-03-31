Helotes man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal Kendall County crash

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Helotes man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for a deadly January 2025 car crash, according to the Kendall County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Delmon Gray, 57, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter charges in the fatal Kendall County car crash. The crash happened on State Highway 46 near Mile Marker 478 in an area where the speed limit posted is 35 miles per hour.

Recommended Videos

An investigation from the Texas Department of Public Safety showed Gray drove his vehicle onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with another vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

The driver, Phillip “Mickey” Pena, 68, died upon impact. Passenger Marcia Kay Larochelle, 68, was pronounced dead at a hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Law enforcement stated Gray was intoxicated with methamphetamine, delta-9 and delta-8 THC at the time of the crash.

The district attorney’s office said Gray will have to serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Read more from KSAT: