‘See you there’: Original Burger Boy restaurant to reopen April 1 after kitchen fire

SAN ANTONIO – This is not a drill or an April Fool’s joke: Burger Boy’s original St. Mary’s Street location will reopen on Wednesday, April 1.

The restaurant has been closed since Aug. 22, 2025, due to a kitchen fire that spread to its attic and caused “moderate” damage.

“This is NOT an early April Fools joke, we’re officially back!” a Facebook post reads.

The reopening is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 2323 N. St. Mary’s St.

The first 10 drive-thru customers and the first 10 walk-up customers will each receive a free $50 gift card. The restaurant will also give out free cookies and merchandise while supplies last.

“We’re beyond excited to be back and can’t wait to serve you again,” the post continues. “See you there.”

The burger joint north of downtown was fenced off for months following the fire, but the San Antonio-based chain has been working to restore the site.

According to a December 2025 Instagram post, the restaurant said the original location will return “stronger, fresher, and ready to serve San Antonio again.”

The December post also expressed the restaurant’s gratitude for the support during its temporary closure.

“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, patience, and love you’ve shown us during this time — it truly means everything to the Burger Boy family,” the post read.

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