Do you recognize this man? Medical examiner seeks tips to identify human remains found on South Side The human remains were found on June 16, 2025 The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help identifying human remains found last year on the South Side. (Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help identifying human remains found last year on the South Side.
The human remains were found on June 16, 2025, in the 1800 block of Neal Road, north of South Loop 1604.
San Antonio police said a 911 caller
found the human remains on their property.
According to the medical examiner’s office, the remains are a man who was about 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 57 to 70 years old.
Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact the investigative section of the medical examiner’s office at 210-335-4011.
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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