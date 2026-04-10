Do you recognize this man? Medical examiner seeks tips to identify human remains found on South Side

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help identifying human remains found last year on the South Side.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help identifying human remains found last year on the South Side.

The human remains were found on June 16, 2025, in the 1800 block of Neal Road, north of South Loop 1604.

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San Antonio police said a 911 caller found the human remains on their property.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the remains are a man who was about 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 57 to 70 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact the investigative section of the medical examiner’s office at 210-335-4011.

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